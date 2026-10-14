🏠 Nearly 12% of home-purchase contracts in two major New Jersey markets fell through in September.

💰 Mortgage rates above 7% are making already expensive homes even harder to afford.

📉 Nationally, 14.5% of homebuying deals were canceled, one of the highest rates Redfin has recorded.

For years, buying a house in New Jersey has felt like an exercise in frustration.

Sky-high prices. Bidding wars. Buyers offering more than the asking price just to have a chance.

But something interesting is happening.

More buyers are walking away from deals, even after they've agreed to purchase a home.

And while New Jersey remains an expensive place to buy, the latest numbers suggest some house hunters are becoming less willing to accept whatever sellers demand.

Nearly 12% of NJ home purchases fall apart

According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, approximately 11.9% of home-purchase agreements in the New Brunswick metropolitan market were canceled in September.

The Newark metropolitan market recorded a cancellation rate of approximately 11.7%.

That means roughly one out of every eight or nine pending deals failed to make it to closing.

Nationally, the cancellation rate reached 14.5%.

Redfin says that was the highest September rate in its records and, excluding the early months of the pandemic, one of the highest rates ever recorded.

Nearly 12% of pending home purchases fell through in the New Brunswick and Newark metropolitan markets in September 2026, compared with 14.5% nationally. Source: Redfin. Bar chart comparing canceled home-purchase agreements in September 2026: United States 14.5%, New Brunswick metro 11.9%, and Newark metro 11.7%.

High mortgage rates are squeezing NJ homebuyers

The problem isn't difficult to understand.

Houses are still expensive. And borrowing the money to buy one has become more costly.

Mortgage rates climbed above 7% by the end of September.

Redfin reports that the median home-sale price in the New Brunswick market was approximately $584,000, compared with roughly $614,000 in the Newark market.

For buyers already stretching their budgets, even a relatively small change in mortgage rates can significantly affect the monthly payment.

Mortgage rates above 7% are making already expensive homes even harder to afford. (Getty images) Mortgage rates above 7% are making already expensive homes even harder to afford. (Getty images)

And once a buyer gets a closer look at financing costs, inspection findings or other expenses, the deal may no longer seem so attractive.

Redfin identifies those as common reasons contracts fall apart, although its regional figures don't establish why individual New Jersey buyers canceled.

Are New Jersey home sellers losing their advantage?

Across the country, pending home sales fell 4% from August to September.

Redfin says the national supply of homes for sale reached its highest level since March 2020.

More choices can give buyers greater negotiating power.

Instead of rushing into a purchase or overlooking problems, some buyers may feel more comfortable walking away.

But there's an important distinction.

New Jersey's cancellation rates remain below the national average. That doesn't mean the state's housing market has suddenly become a bargain.

What NJ buyers and sellers should know

For sellers, pricing a home realistically matters when buyers are dealing with expensive mortgages and more choices.

For buyers who can afford today's payments, a slower market may create opportunities to negotiate.

The latest numbers don't prove New Jersey home prices are about to collapse.

They do suggest something sellers haven't had to worry about quite as much in recent years.

The buyer might actually say no.

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