Attention New Jersey foodies: I hope you’re hungry because an all-you-can-eat experience just had its soft open in Middlesex County.

If you’re itching to go to a restaurant with a chill vibe, great food, and table side grilling, then Wagyu Factory may be the place for you.

Recently opened in Edison, NJ, Wagyu Factory offers unlimited selections of beautifully marbled Wagyu along with your choice of other fresh, high-quality meats, all of which are ready to grill right at your table.

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The chain integrates a traditional hotpot with modern barbecue, aiming to offer patrons a unique way to enjoy their meals by combining Eastern cuisine with Western dining habits.

Wagyu Factory Edison brings together premium ingredients, interactive tableside grilling, and endless variety for a fun and satisfying dining experience.

Guests can also explore an extensive self-serve buffet featuring fresh seafood, hot dishes, vegetables, sauces, desserts, and more.

Whether for gatherings with friends or family celebrations, we aspire to offer not just exquisite food but also a new lifestyle experience.

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Wagyu Factory is located at 1763 NJ-27 in Edison, NJ

Their soft open hours of operation at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. everyday.

An official grand opening date has not yet been announced.

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Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk A fall walk across the Delaware River on the Scudder Falls Bridge walkway, from Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, to Ewing and back. See the 1799 House, the view upriver from the middle of the bridge, and the D&R Canal towpath, all photographed on a sunny October afternoon with no filters. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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