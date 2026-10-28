There are organizations across New Jersey doing extraordinary work every day, usually without headlines, recognition or any government support.

Two that deserve our thanks and admiration are New Jersey Right to Life and LIFENET.

I was honored to speak at the sidewalk free-speech rally in Montclair last weekend, pushing back against what I see as an assault on free speech and organizations that advocate

Their mission is simple: Protect innocent life and make sure women facing unplanned pregnancies have a real choice to bring their babies into the world.

Marie Tasy, executive director of New Jersey Right to Life, recently published a powerful reflection on decades of advocacy, reminding us that the pro-life movement is about much more than politics.

It’s about helping mothers, supporting families and saving lives.

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

Helping Mothers and Saving Lives

One remarkable accomplishment is New Jersey’s Safe Haven Infant Protection Act, which Tasy helped develop in 2000.

As of May 2026, 102 newborn babies had been safely surrendered under the law, giving those children a chance at life while providing parents in crisis with a safe, legal alternative.

Through initiatives like PregnantNJ.com, women can also connect with pregnancy resource centers offering free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling, parenting education and practical assistance before and after their babies are born.

It was great to see the strong turnout at this year's March for Life in Trenton. Appreciate all the work that goes into making events like that a success.

That’s what real choice looks like.

The pro-abortion advocates claimed the word "choice," but they don't mean it.

The opposite is true: They rely on fear and blocking information to fuel profiteering in the abortion industry.

When informed consent is applied, specifically showing a young mom the ultrasound and the baby growing inside her womb, 80-90% of those women choose life.

That's simply not good for business if you are an abortion provider.

Photo by Steve Harris on Unsplash Photo by Steve Harris on Unsplash

The Fight Over Free Speech

Unfortunately, Governor Mikie Sherrill and the politicians in Trenton have taken up the all-out assault on free speech and are actively trying to discredit and defund the very organizations peacefully working to provide resources for young mothers.

The choice to have a baby comes with huge responsibilities. Groups like New Jersey Right to Life and LIFENET help women navigate those responsibilities by connecting them with resources and support

As I wrote last week, the new law, S2260, expands criminal and civil penalties for those peaceful advocates and caregivers at pregnancy resource centers.

The law could be used to threaten and intimidate peaceful pro-life advocates and chill constitutionally protected speech.

Prayer is not violence. Peaceful advocacy is not intimidation. Offering a struggling mom help is not a crime.

I was proud to stand with LIFENET and other advocates in Montclair this past Saturday to defend those principles.

I am especially grateful to Marie Tasy, Lisa Hart and the countless volunteers who refuse to abandon women and children despite the political establishment fighting them every step of the way.

The work of New Jersey Right to Life and LIFENET reminds us that compassion isn’t measured by government funding or political slogans.

It’s measured by the lives we touch, the mothers we help and the children who are saved.

If the abortion advocates insist on calling themselves "pro-choice," then let’s see them embrace the choice of bringing a baby into the world.

If you are pregnant and need help, please visit PregnantNJ.com and connect with a resource center near you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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