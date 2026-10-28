What you’ll find in New Jersey’s junk drawer

We all have that one drawer in our kitchen where all the junk goes. It’s the typical junk drawer where the most random stuff can be found. And over the years, more and more junk gets piled on top of old junk, and before you know it, you have no idea what’s even in there.

From a single paper clip, to that one random key that you have no clue what door it belongs to, and a menu from a restaurant in town that’s no longer in business, there are so many things in the average junk drawer that are…well, JUNK!

And you can’t throw any of it away, though you haven’t used any of it in years. You keep it just in case!

We talked on the show this week about how I found an old beach badge in my junk drawer from like 10 years ago, but for whatever reason, I couldn’t bring myself to throw it away.

So, we asked for some of the most random things New Jersey has in their junk drawer, and our callers did not disappoint. Here are just some of the many things people mentioned, other than the expired beach badge!

A broken scotch tape dispenser

Dried out Sharpie

New Jersey Parkway tokens

Wine corks

Old phone chargers and cords

Twist ties for garbage bags

Random screws

Used birthday candles

Extra light bulbs from Christmas lights

Fortune cookies

They all made me laugh because I’m sure I have all of them in my junk drawer. Take a look in yours and see how many of these you have!

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