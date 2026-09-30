Get ready to laugh, New Jersey, because comedian Pete Holmes is making his way to the Garden State in 2027.

Known for his podcast ‘You Made it Weird,’ the self-named ‘Silly Silly Fun Boy’ will perform at NJPAC this coming Jan.

(If you haven’t seen the ‘Silly Silly Fun Boy’ special, I watched it recently and it was a delight. I’m still thinking about his bit regarding Q-tips. It’s on YouTube if you want a good chuckle.)

Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images

Holmes has several stand-up specials on HBO, Netflix, and Comedy Central.

He created and starred in HBO’s ‘Crashing’ which was produced by Judd Apatow, as well as ‘The Pete Holmes Show’ on TBS, produced by Conan O’Brien.

He was also recently in Anna Kendrick’s film ‘Woman of the Hour’ as well as 2024’s ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ and Disney’s ‘Home Sweet Home Alone.’

Vivien Killilea, Getty Images Vivien Killilea, Getty Images

Comedian Pete Holmes will perform his latest stand-up special in Newark, NJ this January

Pete Holmes is taking his ‘We’re Having Fun’ tour to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Jan. 14, 2027 starting at 8:00 p.m..

New Jersey Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Center Street in Newark, NJ.

You can purchase tickets here.

To my fellow ‘You Made it Weird’ fans, enjoy the show and ‘enjoy your burrito.’

John Sciulli, Getty Images John Sciulli, Getty Images

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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