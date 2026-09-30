Salad House opening another Jersey location

Jersey City is about to get another place where you can grab a fast-food meal and actually feel good about yourself afterward.

Salad House, the New Jersey-based fast-casual chain built around salads, wraps, smoothies and similar healthier options, is opening its first Jersey City location this fall at 15 Exchange Place, near the Hudson River waterfront.

And yes, there will be more than just a bowl of lettuce staring back at you. Honestly they make these so visually appealing they look like works of art. The pics on their Facebook page could turn a burger freak into a salad lover.

The menu includes salads, wraps, smoothies and plenty of ways to customize your meal. One of the more substantial choices is the Big Macro salad, which comes loaded with arugula, egg whites, chickpeas, cucumber, carrots, quinoa, almonds and salmon. So lots of protein there.

Or, if your definition of “healthy” allows for breaded chicken and cheese there’s the Sweet Heat wrap with breaded chicken, pepper jack, onion, tomato, chipotle aioli and Mike’s Hot Honey. Personally I’ve really been into grilled chicken wraps lately and I’m sure theirs will be amazing.

thesaladhouse via instagram thesaladhouse via instagram

The Jersey City restaurant will be owned by Patrick and Breanna Courtney, who decided in 2023 to become Salad House franchisees.

The couple has ties to Jersey City and says they’re looking forward to making the new location feel like a neighborhood gathering place according to northjersey.com.

They say the new location will open this fall but don’t have a firm date.

Salad House was founded in 2011 in Millburn by Joey Cioffi and has grown to 24 locations across the Northeast, with more on the way.

The new Jersey City location is expected to be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..

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