Judge frees NJ teacher accused of getting pregnant by student she raped

A teacher accused of raping a student who impregnated her has been released from jail by a judge.

Laura Caron, a fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School 2, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

At a detention hearing on Tuesday, Caron's attorney said the investigation was not complete, according to BreakingAC.com coverage. No DNA has been taken to prove the victim is the father of her 5-year-old daughter, according to her attorney.

The judge released Caron with pretrial monitoring. She must report to a pretrial probation officer on a regular basis and may not have contact with the victim, the victim’s family, or minors other than her child.

The judge said Caron is considered a very low flight risk, had no criminal history and did not interfere with the investigation, NJ.com reported.

Picture on social media cracks the case

Between 2016 and 2020, the victim and his two siblings lived with Caron when the sexual abuse began, Sutherland said. It was not until December 2024 that police were contacted.

School officials received an anonymous tip about a social media post by the victim’s father asking about Caron’s now 5-year-old son bearing a resemblance to the victim.

The victim was between the ages of 11 and 15 when he and siblings moved in with Caron, investigators said in an affidavit of probable cause.

Interviews with the parents, days apart, confirmed that the family became friendly with Caron while the two brothers were in her fifth-grade class.

After an arrangement that started as one to two nights a week, the brothers and their sister lived with Caron for those four years, the parents told police.

No details were publicly shared as to what circumstances led the family to allow such an arrangement.

Caron had a baby in 2019 when she was 28 and the victim was 13, the affidavit says.

