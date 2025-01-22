Immigration raid survival guides distributed to NJ schools and teachers

🚨ICE may make arrests in schools and churches for the first time since 2011

🚨Attendance at schools nationwide is falling off out of fear

🚨An advocacy group is advising students and staff in 2 NJ districts about ICE

As President Donald Trump loosens restrictions on immigration enforcement actions, an advocacy group has started notifying staff and students in two New Jersey school districts about ICE encounters.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011. Combined with Trump's promise to deport unauthorized immigrants, many parents have become concerned about sending their children to school.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said: "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest.”

Advice on dealing with ICE

A group called La Casa de Don Pedro, which says it serves Newark's Puerto Rican community, has prepared a flyer in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, French, and Yoruba titled "what to do during an encounter with ICE." It advises about how to act and what to say.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned it been may have been handed out in Newark schools and sent to the personal email addresses of Plainfield school district teachers.

Representatives for Newark and Plainfield schools on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry about the flyers and the impact of Trump's decisions on attendance since Monday.

