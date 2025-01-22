NJ man arrested after dog left in dumpster during freezing cold

🐶 A maintenance worker at an apartment complex noticed the dog

OLD BRIDGE — A dog was left in a dumpster at a Middlesex County apartment complex Monday as the coldest temperatures in at least two years settled in over New Jersey.

A 26-year-old Old Bridge man was charged with animal neglect and animal abandonment. His identity was not disclosed.

A maintenance worker at the Glenwood Apartments complex off Old Bridge-Matawan Road saw the small white dog, believed to be a Bichon Frise, in the dumpster around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Old Bridge police.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives showed the dog was placed in the dumpster around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Dangerous cold

Temperatures fell to a low of 6 degrees between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The dog, believed to be approximately 2 years old, was taken to the Old Bridge Animal Shelter, where a veterinary technician examined it and found it to be in good health.

