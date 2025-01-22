Former NJ Oath Keeper among Jan. 6 convicts commuted by Trump

Sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump called convicted Jan. 6 rioters “hostages” as he signed a sweeping pardon for 1,500 protesters, as well as commuted sentences for 14 convicts still in federal prison.

Among those being released early, former New Jersey resident Roberto Minuta, a member of far-right group the Oath Keepers, who was convicted for his activities during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mob during insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 (Photo by Spencer Platt_Getty Images) Mob during insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 (Photo by Spencer Platt_Getty Images) loading...

“All that is going through my mind is this is what America voted for,” former veteran DC police officer Michael Fanone said to CNN's Anderson Cooper in reaction to the pardons and commuted sentences. "I have been betrayed by my country."

Fanone served as a law enforcement officer for 20 years with the U.S. Capitol Police and then the Metropolitan Police Department.

He served as a special task force officer for the FBI, ATF, and DEA and earned more than 36 work commendations.

After being assaulted repeatedly with a stun gun by a Jan. 6 rioter and then suffering a heart attack, he ultimately resigned from the Metro police force.

That rioter was now given full pardon, along with the men who used powerful bear spray to assault NJ native U.S. Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick, who grew up in South River, suffered a series of strokes shortly after and died the next day.

After Sicnick’s death was ruled to be from natural causes, the U.S. Capitol Police Department said: “This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

About 140 police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol were injured in the attack.

Sicknick's brother told ABC News that Trump’s pardon of 1,500 convicts was a "betrayal of decency."

Nearly 600 defendants had been charged with assaulting law enforcement, using pipes, poles and chemical spray on Jan. 6, 2021.

Anyone who served time has seen their records cleared, while active cases would not be pursued by federal prosecutors under Trump’s action.