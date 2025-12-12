Driving Route 9 has never exactly been a breeze. Sure, there are some scenic stretches down in Cape May and Southern Ocean County. But once you get into central and northern Ocean County—and then Monmouth County—it turns into a stop-and-go, speed-up-slow-down free-for-all.

The Route 9 trouble spots New Jersey drivers know too well

And then there’s Old Bridge in Middlesex County. For years, the big complaints have been the same: brutal rush-hour backups that stretch way past Route 18, traffic lights stacked too close together, and of course…the jughandles. Add in a mix of sudden lane changes, drivers weaving through traffic at 60+ mph, and unpredictable moves around shopping center entrances, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for frustration.

A surprising turnaround: Old Bridge police change the Route 9 narrative

But this year, something remarkable happened.

Old Bridge Police stepped up in a big way. This week, Chief Thomas Montagna announced that thanks to increased patrols and enforcement, Route 9 saw zero fatalities and no serious accidents this year. That’s huge.

According to Chief Montagna, officers have spent the past two years focusing heavily on Route 9—encouraging drivers to slow down, be more cautious, and yes, actually be courteous to one another. And you know what? It worked.

So hats off to the Chief and his officers—and to the drivers who made the effort to be kinder and more considerate behind the wheel.

Can New Jersey’s other highways follow the Route 9 Old Bridge lead?

Now let’s hope this positive trend spreads to other New Jersey towns, where drivers and local enforcement can team up to tackle our biggest roadway pet peeves:

New Jersey’s top driver frustrations:

Aggressive merging on the Turnpike and Parkway

Tailgating

Slow drivers cruising in the left lane

Not using turn signals

Sudden, no-warning lane changes and multi-lane weaving

Blocking jughandles

Hesitating (or panicking!) at roundabouts and circles

Speeding far above posted limits

Cutting off drivers while merging from ramps

A rare moment of good news for NJ commuters

All in all, it’s refreshing to finally share some good news about one of New Jersey’s most notoriously frustrating roads. If Old Bridge’s success on Route 9 proves anything, it’s that a mix of smart enforcement and drivers choosing patience—just a little!—really can make a difference.

Here’s hoping this momentum spreads statewide so our daily commutes become a bit safer, a bit calmer, and maybe even....pleasant! After all, we’re all just trying to get where we’re going—so why not make the ride smoother for everyone?