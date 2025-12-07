It’s that time of year again: festive parties everywhere… and yes, the holiday lights are officially lit!

Just do yourself a favor and don’t get lit and then get behind the wheel. I know some of you are like me — the designated driver of life. I prefer being the one in control of the car. I’m not a huge rideshare person and I’m definitely not a fan of being a passenger. But you know what I’m even less a fan of? Losing my license, paying tens of thousands in fines, hiring lawyers… or worst of all, hurting someone because of impaired driving.

So go out, have fun, enjoy the parties — just make a plan for a sober ride before you head out.

Because yes, the rumors are true: there are a lot of extra police out right now. The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Overcrackdown is officially underway.

What’s happening — and why now

Law-enforcement agencies across New Jersey are in full holiday mode with the Drive Sober campaign running through January 1. This year, the state rolled out about $703,500 in grants to 125 police departments to support saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

And the timing isn’t random. December and early January are consistently among the deadliest periods for impaired-driving crashes in New Jersey.

Numbers — a sobering snapshot

The stats aren’t pretty. During the most recent campaign, police logged 590 impaired-driving arrests, along with thousands of speeding and seat-belt violations.

Looking at the bigger picture: out of 647 fatal crashes in 2024, 32.5% involved a driver who had been drinking.

Those numbers paint a clear picture — impaired driving plays a major role in holiday-season tragedies here in New Jersey.

AP AP loading...

Real stories — from cops and drivers

Law enforcement isn’t doing this as a holiday “performance.” They see the aftermath too often. As the state’s Attorney General put it, “No one wants an empty seat at the holiday table.”

Drivers are noticing the patrols too. People have reported spotting multiple state troopers on stretches of highway where they usually only see one or two. One commuter said a normally quiet road had a line of troopers the week before the holidays.

What this means for you

If you’re driving anywhere in New Jersey this season, expect to see more patrol cars, more checkpoints, and more random stops — especially at night and around busy nightlife spots. Even if you’re sober, small things like a busted tail light or forgetting your seatbelt are getting extra attention right now.

Bottom line: if you don’t plan ahead and follow the rules, the odds of getting pulled over go way, way up.

How to avoid trouble — and stay safe

Plan ahead. If you’re drinking, arrange a sober ride — a friend, rideshare, public transit, or just stay put overnight.

Buckle up and drive clean. Use signals, keep your lights and tires in good shape, and handle the basics.

Leave early. Bad weather? Icy roads? Give yourself extra time or reconsider driving altogether.

Watch your speed. Confident is good — reckless is not.

At the end of the day, this crackdown isn’t about hitting ticket quotas. It’s about preventing heartbreak.

So, Jersey drivers (and anyone visiting the Garden State): assume the cops are out, assume they’re watching, and plan smarter. Stay sober, stay safe, and get home in one piece.

And here’s to keeping the decorations lit… and not yourself. 🎄✨