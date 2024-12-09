Hey, NJ: Avoid making these mistakes at your office holiday party
The year is coming to a close, which means plenty of workplaces will be holding a holiday party, so the staff can celebrate together and blow off some steam. Just be sure to do so with caution.
We’ve all been to a party where someone gets a little too messy, but having a wardrobe malfunction or throwing back a few too many drinks aren’t the only faux pas one can make at the office party.
What to avoid at a Christmas party
Managers across the U.S. were asked by the career experts at resume.io about what kind of no-nos they’ve seen people do.
So before you roll up to your or your significant other’s workplace celebration, you should make a mental note not to do any of the following…
Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
If you’re looking for a place to celebrate the holidays without having to worry about your boss’ watchful eye, check out some of these pop-up bars around the state.
10 of New Jersey's best holiday pop-up bars
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
Who to tip this holiday season and how much?
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.