RED BANK — A Central Jersey woman tried to pass off a glass of wine in her front seat as belonging to a friend before she was arrested down the shore.

Municipal court records show that Dana Colonna, of Old Bridge, was issued six summonses on Dec. 20 for operating under the influence, having an open container in a motor vehicle, failing to give a proper signal, and not having her driver's license, registration, and insurance.

Colonna was arrested in the parking lot of the Volcafe in Red Bank early that morning, according to footage first posted on YouTube by Transparency Bodycam.

Red Bank police said Colonna had a blood alcohol content level of 0.205%, the Daily Voice reported. That's more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Wine in the front seat

In the video, Colonna tells the Red Bank police that she had no more than three glasses of wine at Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse.

Colonna also said her vehicle was brand new — driven off the lot less than a week before — and she hadn't yet put her insurance and registration in the car. She also couldn't find her driver's license.

A police officer pointed out a "substance" in the front seat of her vehicle. He asked if it was a glass of wine.

"Oh, but that's not mine. My friend was here earlier, I dropped her off," Colonna said, agreeing that it was wine.

As police later searched her vehicle, they commented on the "strong" wine smell. She also failed two field sobriety tests.

Colonna was taken to the police station and her vehicle was towed.

