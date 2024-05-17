NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/17

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 61°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 61° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:08pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:25a High

Fri 4:31p Low

Fri 10:49p High

Sat 4:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:49a High

Fri 4:05p Low

Fri 10:13p High

Sat 4:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:01a High

Fri 4:19p Low

Fri 10:25p High

Sat 4:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:53a High

Fri 4:01p Low

Fri 10:17p High

Sat 4:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:25a Low

Fri 2:30p High

Fri 8:11p Low

Sat 2:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:24a High

Fri 4:35p Low

Fri 10:41p High

Sat 4:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:32a Low

Fri 2:04p High

Fri 7:18p Low

Sat 2:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:52a High

Fri 5:16p Low

Fri 11:12p High

Sat 5:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:06a High

Fri 4:22p Low

Fri 10:23p High

Sat 4:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:19a High

Fri 4:35p Low

Fri 10:39p High

Sat 4:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:12a High

Fri 4:40p Low

Fri 10:31p High

Sat 4:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 11:00a High

Fri 5:21p Low

Fri 11:19p High

Sat 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

