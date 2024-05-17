NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/17

Sunrise at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature61° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:08pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 10:25a		High
Fri 4:31p		Low
Fri 10:49p		High
Sat 4:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:49a		High
Fri 4:05p		Low
Fri 10:13p		High
Sat 4:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:01a		High
Fri 4:19p		Low
Fri 10:25p		High
Sat 4:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:53a		High
Fri 4:01p		Low
Fri 10:17p		High
Sat 4:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:25a		Low
Fri 2:30p		High
Fri 8:11p		Low
Sat 2:54a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 10:24a		High
Fri 4:35p		Low
Fri 10:41p		High
Sat 4:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 6:32a		Low
Fri 2:04p		High
Fri 7:18p		Low
Sat 2:28a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 10:52a		High
Fri 5:16p		Low
Fri 11:12p		High
Sat 5:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:06a		High
Fri 4:22p		Low
Fri 10:23p		High
Sat 4:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 10:19a		High
Fri 4:35p		Low
Fri 10:39p		High
Sat 4:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:12a		High
Fri 4:40p		Low
Fri 10:31p		High
Sat 4:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 11:00a		High
Fri 5:21p		Low
Fri 11:19p		High
Sat 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

