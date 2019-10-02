William Shatner brings ‘Wrath Of Kahn’ to New Jersey

Okay Trekkies, time to put on those costumes with the pointy ears, pack your phasers and get ready to see William Shatner. That's Captain James Tiberius Kirk to you, when he brings "The Wrath Of Kahn" to the Mayo Performing Arts Center this Friday, Oct 4 and the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park Sunday Oct 6th at 3pm. I'll be moderating the Oct 4 show with Shatner at the Mayo. I can't wait! I'm such a Shatner fan that whenever I get on a plane, I first check the wing for gremlins!

The event starts with a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Following the movie, Shatner will take the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind the scenes stories from portraying Captain Kirk, as well as his storied career. Then you get to ask questions. This is going to be a great time! For tickets to see William Shatner at the Mayo on Oct 4 click here, for Sunday Oct 6 at the Paramount Theatre click here.

