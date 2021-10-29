Use the Force: NJ prefers Star Wars over Star Trek, poll finds

In a survey of just over 1,000 New Jerseyans, a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll revealed more people in the Garden State would rather have the Force be with them than live long and prosper.

Asked to identify their preference, 36% said Star Wars was their science fiction universe of choice, while 24% picked Star Trek.

But a larger percentage (29%) than those who chose Star Trek actually said neither was their favorite. The poll did not specify alternate options (sorry, Battlestar Galactica fans).

Of the remaining respondents, 4% said they liked Star Wars and Star Trek equally, and 7% were unsure.

Perhaps given the perpetuation of new Star Wars films, Disney amusement park rides, and merchandise, the George Lucas franchise dominated younger age groups in the poll, topping Gene Roddenberry's creation 41% to 16% among 18-to-34-year-olds, and 42% to 18% among those age 35 to 49.

Yet with a nod to nonagenarian William Shatner's recent trip to space, 50-to-64-year-olds narrowly prefer Star Trek, 31% to 29%, with senior citizens being a bit more vocal for Vulcans, 33% to 29%.

Rutgers pollsters said age was just about the only determining factor in this survey; a preference for Star Wars otherwise transcended region, gender, political affiliation, and income and education levels.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

