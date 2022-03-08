For the first time since he first took office in 2018, there are more New Jersey residents with an unfavorable view of Gov. Phil Murphy than there are New Jerseyans with a favorable view of him, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released Tuesday.

Murphy's favorability rating has taken a double-digit hit since his re-election in November 2021, the poll finds. Thirty-three percent of residents have a favorable impression of the governor, compared to 50% in November. Thirty-eight percent of respondents have an unfavorable view of Murphy.

"His current job approval and favorability numbers are reminiscent of the start of his first term, marking a clear end to his pandemic-induced ratings bump as both the state and politics attempt to return to some sort of normal," said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.

Holding steady from a few months ago, 49% of New Jersey residents approve of the job Murphy is doing, and 46% disapprove. On average, residents give Murphy a 'C' grade for his job performance.

Looking at individuals issues, Murphy gets his highest marks, a 'B-' average, on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Thirty percent of Garden Staters give him an 'A' in this area.

More than 1,000 adults were surveyed from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4.

Murphy, who's in his second term as New Jersey Governor, gets his next highest grade on education and schools, a 'C+' average. His lowest marks are earned for his handling of taxes, as well as cost of living and affordability.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

