NJ Star Wars sale could fetch big bucks depending on collection

I’m never much into yard sales. But I passed a sign in my town this week that really grabbed my attention. It was advertising a yard sale, but really it looks more like someone with a big Star Wars collection is selling it off or at least pieces of it.

I don’t want to be intrusive to these folks, but if you want to find this sign it’s on County Road 523 in Flemington and you can figure it out from there.

And look at this sign. It even appears to have the original Star Wars font. Nice touch!

It’s going on through Saturday July 2 so if you want to search for some Star Wars stuff this Force of July weekend (sorry, I couldn’t resist) plan accordingly.

I have no idea what they have or what condition it’s in. But it did inspire us to do a topic on what people collect.

Jay from Mt. Ephraim collects radio memorabilia and loves the promotions end of the business. Kevin in Rahway has a collection of rocks from around the world. He has, so far, over 20. Whenever someone he knows travels abroad he asks them to find a rock from that country and he already has them from Slovakia, Ireland, India and many others. He says if he never gets to see these places himself at least he has a piece of them.

Nancy from Hamilton collects all kinds of Santas. Nick called in from his commute on 22 to tell us about his weird rubber duck collection. He has well over a hundred of them.

Ryan in Delran has been a lifelong hockey fan and as a result collects hockey pucks. Over 80 of them. Even one he got from meeting Bobby Clark in a locker room.

As far as Star Wars stuff? You can make a small fortune depending on what you have and the condition it is in.

A double-telescoping Darth Vader can command $30,000. A Jawa with a vinyl cape from 1978 can fetch as much as $6,000. Or a Boba Fett with rocket firing ability can get $45,000.

That’s a lot of Imperial credit!

