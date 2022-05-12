Cops: Lafayette, NJ woman hospitalized after being mauled by bear

LAFAYETTE — A woman is recovering in the hospital after being mauled by a black bear along a township road on Wednesday, according to State Police.

The 33-year-old Lafayette resident was walking alongside Gorney Road after 4:30 p.m., when the bear charged and attacked her, troopers said.

A witness said they saw the bear attack and "used their car horn to scare the animal away," police added.

Local residents said to New Jersey 101.5 that a passing motorist had intervened by swerving his van in the bear’s direction — and that it happened along Statesville Quarry Road, which intersects with Gorney.

State Police and the Department of Environmental Protection did not confirm that information on Thursday afternoon.

The woman suffered wounds to her right arm and right side of her body, police said.

Lafayette Township Schools issued a written warning, following the attack, urging the community to take extra caution and be aware of surroundings when outdoors.

“We predicted things like this happening when they shut the bear hunt down,” United Bowhunters of New Jersey president, John Erndl, said to New Jersey 101.5 News.

He said the bear population is “exploding” across the state and that more incidents are going to happen, if no further preventative actions are taken.

(Lynn_Bystrom/Getty Images) (Lynn_Bystrom/Getty Images) loading...

Last bear hunt

The last bear hunt was in 2020, after which the state’s Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy was left to expire, as previously vowed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

In September, the New Jersey Fish and Game Council approved an emergency rule that would have allowed for a temporary return of the bear hunt, citing "imminent peril" without one.

Murphy instead said his administration is “committed to nonlethal and humane means to control the bear population.”

“They need to be managed for the protection of everybody,” Erndl said, pointing to other recent incidents that show black bears clashing more frequently and dangerously with humans in the densely populated state.

Bear after being freed from a chicken feeder in Sussex County 5/9/22 Bear after being freed from a chicken feeder in Sussex County 5/9/22 (NJ DOT) loading...

Bear encounters

This past winter saw two separate bear attacks that left two dogs dead, both in Sparta — roughly five miles away from Lafayette.

On Monday, a team with the DEP tranquilized an 89-pound female bear in Newton, in order to remove a chicken feeder that had been stuck on the animal's head.

Last month, a Warren County resident told News 12 that a bear had demolished his chicken coop, killing a dozen chickens and doing extensive property damage.

To report black bear damage and nuisance, residents can call the state DEP's 24-hour, toll-free hotline: 1-877-WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

