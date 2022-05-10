NJ bear with feeder stuck on head for months is finally freed

A bear in Sussex County has been freed from the cone-like chicken feeder stuck around its neck.

Images of the bear and her cub have been captured on video since September showing it with the plastic chicken feeder around its head and neck.

New Jersey DEP could not locate the bear through the winter when bears typically hibernate. But with the arrival of spring, the bear was back on the move with the NJ DEP on its trail.

The team finally located the 89-pound female bear in the general area of Bear Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Newton on Monday morning.

DEP removes a chicken feeder from a bear in Sussex County 5/10/22 DEP removes a chicken feeder from a bear in Sussex County 5/10/22 (NJ DEP) loading...

Finally captured after many sightings

DEP spokesman Larry Hajna said the agency's bear response team came close to trapping the bear a few times. Groups called Help Ashville Bears-HAB and Poacher Strike offered the use of drones in the search.

The bear, a yearling, was temporarily tranquilized during the procedure, according to Hajna. She appeared unharmed and healthy and was released into a wooded area.

While the bear was likely uncomfortable if it was in any pain during its ordeal, according to Hajna. She was able to eat and drink although she may have been impeded by the feeder.

Bear after being freed from a chicken feeder in Sussex County 5/9/22 Bear after being freed from a chicken feeder in Sussex County 5/9/22 (NJ DOT) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.