SPARTA — An 81-year-old woman sustained only minor injuries, according to police, while freeing her dog from the clutches of a bear Monday night.

NJ.com reported that the woman told police she had let her pets outside and at some subsequent point, the bear set upon the dog.

Police called to the scene at the Sparta home were able to locate the dog and bring it to an animal hospital, the report said, but the animal's condition was not known Tuesday morning.

The woman was taken to Newton Medical Center, according to the report.

Police said the state Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Fish and Wildlife was called to investigate.

Further details may be released later Tuesday.

