NJ family beat up neighbor teen for doing burnouts on street, cops say
🔴 Members of the same family went to a Wantage teen's house with tire irons
🔴 Ring video picked up the commotion and fight inside and outside
🔴 The teen's mother implored the group to stop hitting him
WANTAGE — Three adults and a teen face assault charges after police said they beat up a teen for doing vehicle burnouts on their street.
Danielle Cafasso said the group came to the door of her home Monday evening carrying tire irons, which they used to beat up a 17-year-old.
She posted a profanity-laden Ring video, which picks up the commotion outside and sounds of the assault in the house. Cafasso angrily tells the group to leave because "he's only a kid."
One person is seen smashing a car window.
News 12 New Jersey reported that the gang was a group of relatives.
Anthony Disessa Sr. was charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, and trespassing. Disessa Sr. was placed at the Morris County Jail.
Anthony Disessa Jr. was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and trespassing. Disessa Jr. was released pending a future court date.
Nicholas Disessa was charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon, and trespassing. Nicholas Disessa was released pending a future court date.
A juvenile male was charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons, and trespassing. The juvenile was released pending a future court date.
State Police Trooper Charles Marchan did not disclose what led to the assault charges.
State Police covers Wantage Township.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
