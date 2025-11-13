The Magic Returns November 21, 2025, at PNC Bank Arts Center!

Well, honestly, I think the magic never really leaves! PNC Bank Arts Center is one of the best places to see a concert (The late great Brian Wilson a few years ago might still take the crown). But this time of year, the place literally shines — and gives you all the good vibrations!

A Garden State Holiday Tradition Lights Up Holmdel

Yup, The Magic of Lights returns this year, and if it doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, nothing will. It’s become a true Garden State tradition — one of the best drive-through holiday light experiences anywhere in the world!

This dazzling display uses the latest LED technology and digital animations that’ll blow you away and fill your car with holiday cheer as you wind through Holmdel’s sparkling path of lights.

Stop by Holiday Village for Santa, Treats, and Family Fun

While you’re there, make sure to stop by Holiday Village, where you can hop out of the car for treats, games, and Santa photos. (And let’s be real — no visit is complete without a little Christmas hot chocolate!)

Photo by Ivan Calderon on Unsplash Photo by Ivan Calderon on Unsplash loading...

Plan Your Visit to Magic of Lights at PNC Bank Arts Center

Now’s the time to start planning your family visit!

Magic of Lights opens November 21 and runs through January 3. Tickets are available now and can be used anytime within your chosen time frame — “weekday” or “any-day.”

You can even host your own private event at Magic of Lights — perfect for company holiday parties or family gatherings. Think exclusive access, live music, festive characters, photo ops, and plenty of holiday treats. (Go ahead, nudge your boss!)

Insider Tips for the Best Holiday Lights Experience

Pro tips from past visitors:

Go early in the season and earlier in the evening to avoid long lines.

Keep an eye out online for discount tickets.

Have your Christmas playlist ready to go in the car.

Bring plenty of holiday cheer (and a little patience) on busy nights.

So bundle up, grab your crew, cue up those Jersey holiday tunes, and make some new memories under the twinkling lights — because nothing says “home for the holidays” quite like a magical night at PNC Bank Arts Center.