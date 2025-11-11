Have you ever been to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County, PA?

My wife and I are big fans—we make several trips there every year. And once a year, we team up with friends to experience the magic of “A Longwood Christmas.”

Honestly, Longwood Gardens feels like one of the wonders of the world. It’s incredible year-round—spring brings vibrant blooms, summer bursts with color from the annuals and perennials, warm weather means dazzling fountain shows, and the meadows are perfect for peaceful hikes. On chilly winter days, the indoor conservatory is a cozy escape. And of course, the highlight of the year is A Longwood Christmas!

The holiday magic of “A Longwood Christmas”

This year’s festive celebration kicks off November 21, 2025, and runs through January 11, 2026. You can plan a visit early in the season or after the holiday rush—either way, you’ll be surrounded by beauty and holiday spirit.

During the holidays, the gardens transform—what Longwood calls “a living jewel box as radiant as the jewels and gems that inspired it.” After dark, more than half a million lights sparkle across the gardens. I swear (as Big Joe’s show intro says) Longwood might even be visible from space this time of year!

Longwood Gardens | Photo by EJ Longwood Gardens | Photo by EJ loading...

Family fun and festive sights near New Jersey

Kids will love the Garden Railway, while parents and grandparents can enjoy a hot chocolate, coffee, or maybe a festive toddy while listening to carolers and soaking in the sights and sounds of the season.

Be sure to stop by The Music Room, featuring a stunning 12-foot jewel-encrusted tree rising from a larger-than-life jewelry box, surrounded by a grand holiday banquet scene—it’s breathtaking.

Planning your trip from New Jersey to Longwood Gardens

If you’re looking for something to lift your holiday spirit, Longwood Gardens at Christmas is the perfect place to be. You could easily spend an entire evening exploring and still not see it all—so maybe plan to go twice!

Timed tickets for A Longwood Christmas are available for November 21 through January 11. For details and reservations, visit LongwoodGardens.org.

Longwood Gardens is located right on Route 1 in Kennett Square, PA, and trust me—it’s absolutely worth the trip from New Jersey.

So grab your coat, gather your favorite people, and make some unforgettable holiday memories at Longwood Gardens this season. See you there!