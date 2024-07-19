Built in 1959 and finished in 1962, Bell Labs in Holmdel New Jersey made science history with new phone and antenna discoveries from the over 6,000 engineers, technicians, and researchers that worked in the mammoth 2,000,000 square foot complex.

It ranked as laboratory of the year in 1967, is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and the New Jersey Register of Historic Places. The history is amazing, and I cannot do it justice in this small paragraph.

After a back and forth with investors, property management groups and a scuffle with Holmdel in keeping the property with the aesthetics of the original building, the property sold in 2013 for a mere $27,000,000.

The plans that were approved by the Holmdel Board included a plan for offices, a health and wellness center, single family homes and senior affordable housing. Restaurants, shopping, including a marketplace, a spa, and a 20,000 square foot library were also part of the plan.

The finished product is very impressive. It is well run and organized and plenty of thought went into each part of the amenities that are available to satisfied customers, purveyors, and performers.

The transformation process was a labor of love that included the town of Holmdel, its board and mayor working in congruity with the developers. This project never would have been so successful had the element of support from all involved been compromised.

I know musical entertainers that enjoy playing there and a friend or two are selling items in the open marketplace.

Bell Works is a wonderful opportunity to spend an afternoon, catch a show, do some shopping and grab a bite.

The shear largeness of the property is worth the trip.

