Paris Baguette opens another tasty location in New Jersey

This weekend, April 19, 2025, a new Holmdel, New Jersey location is opening the famed Paris Baguette that invites customers to enjoy their very tasty hand-crafted cakes baked goods, breads, and freshly brewed beverages.

The new location is in Howell. They are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

What's on the menu at Paris Baguette

In looking over the mouth-watering menu, they have a selection of cakes to fit every occasion and a selection of sweets and pastries with jams that look delicious.

They have breakfast sandwiches, wraps, lunch sandwiches and diverse types of coffee choices to wash it down. If coffee is not your choice, they have a variety of choices from lemonade to lattes, teas and more. Paris Baguette is a full-service bakery and store.

This will be a “neighborhood” bakery and more for the Howell community. With onsite bakers and baristas, Paris Baguette takes pride in delivering a fresh product to its very welcoming customers.

Tommy Pee and Jason Liu are the investors behind the new Howell location. Tommy’s wife worked at the very first U.S. Paris Baguette in Queens 15 years ago. It has now come full circle with the opening of their Howell Paris Baguette.

Paris Baguette is no stranger to New Jersey with locations in Red Bank on Broad Street and in Old Bridge on Highway 9.

When you walk into the Paris Baguette for the first time, make sure you are not in a rush. You will need time to take in the many delicacies that they have in store for you.

