Catsbury Park Cat Convention coming to Mew Jersey

If your cat wants for nothing, it’s probably because you go to crazy things like this. On Saturday, Oct. 5 there is a celebration of felines hitting the Jersey Shore.

The Catsbury Park Cat Convention (yes, that’s what it’s called) will be happening at Bell Works in Holmdel.

There will be at least 50 vendors selling various cat products. They’re even selling their own convention merch on their website like this hoodie.

Or who wouldn’t want to lie down on top of this spread-eagle cat beach blanket? (Hint: me)

Honest to God, if you ever catch me going to something like this just kill me. But hey, I’m just not a cat person. This isn’t for me. This is for the cat lover who wants to meet Sarah Potter who gives pet blessings and does animal communication. She even works with tarot cards. It’s for people who want to check out Cat Tattoos by Neptune Tattooville.

There will be expert speakers. There will be influencers. Uhh, cat influencers is a thing? There will be panel discussions about trap-neuter-return programs and rescues and wellness. Internet celebrity and animal advocate Kitten Kady, a.k.a. Hannah Shaw will be there for a 90-minute workshop. Workshopping what, I have no clue.

Now to be fair, as much as I may think a lot of this is silly and over the top, a very good organization is behind it all. The convention gets its name from Catsbury Park, which is an important nonprofit in Asbury Park. The group saves the lives of cats in need through rescue and TNR.

In a press release, the group’s founder DJ Bornschein said: “We are beyond excited to bring this event back to the Jersey Shore! After a long hiatus, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Long-time fans know they can expect an unforgettable experience, and newcomers are in for something unique.”

If you’d like to check out the Catsbury Park Cat Convention and all its craziness it takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bell Works, 101 Crawford Corner Road in Holmdel.

Who knows? If word gets out to Taylor Swift you might even see her there.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

