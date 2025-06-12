🚨 Akosua F. Frimpong of Parlin worked for a senior home care company

🚨 She is accused of making transactions for her own personal gain

🚨 Police said Frimpong tried to blame her clients for 'careless purchases'

An employee of a senior home care company is accused of taking advantage of the trust she built with two elderly clients to allegedly exploit them financially.

Akosua F. Frimpong of Parlin worked to gain the trust of her clients to obtain access to their bank accounts and credit cards allowing her to make multiple fraudulent transactions for her own personal gain, according to Holmdel police. In one case, police said she used her husband's bank account to hide her involvement in the fraudulent activity.

Fraudulent shopping

Police said Frimpong took one of the victims, who is suffering from dementia, shopping multiple times and made fraudulent purchases with their credit card by connecting it to her Apple Pay account. Police said Frimpong told the victim's family that her client made careless purchases.

Frimpong is charged with credit card theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of theft by deception, identify theft, and two counts of computer criminal activity.

