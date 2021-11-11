NJ State Police trooper, Guard member dies in motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — A motorcyclist killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 206 was a State Police trooper and member of the New Jersey National Guard.

Mansfield police said Juan Fajardo, 41, collided with a Ford Transit van while riding his Ducati motorcycle near the Mansfield Square shopping center around 4:15 p.m.

Fajardo died of his injuries at the scene while the driver of the van was checked over by first responders but refused treatment.

Fajardo was off duty at the time of the crash.

Police did not disclose what led to the crash and no charges have been filed.

Veteran state trooper, Guard member

State Police said Sgt. Fajardo is survived by his wife and three children. He served for 16 years and was a member of the 139th State Police class.

Fajardo joined the New Jersey Army National Guard in 2019 after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2003.

According to a Facebook group of retired Guard members, Fajardo went to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

A candlelight vigil for Fajardo is scheduled for Saturday inside Mansfield Township Community Park in the Columbus section of Mansfield.

Fajardo is the second trooper to die in 2021. State Police Lt. Matthew Razukas died in July from COVID-19.

