Remembering NJ Trooper killed in the line of duty and his wife

On Friday's show, I mentioned the passing of Maureen Gonzalez. She was the widow of a New Jersey State Trooper whose watch ended on October 24, 1997.

After her husband was taken from us, Maureen became active in supporting others who had lost their spouse. She was a tireless worker, admired by her friends and peers, and held in high regard among law enforcement across New Jersey.

Her light will be missed for sure.

As we honor the life of Maureen Gonzalez, it's important to understand her perspective by remembering her husband who served five years as a State Trooper before his life was ended at the age of 35.

Trooper Gonzalez was chasing a suspect when the guy stopped at a dead end. As the trooper cornered the perp, the guy rammed the trooper's car which deployed the airbags and jammed the doors shut.

Trapped in his patrol car, Trooper Gonzalez was shot five times by the perp.

The trooper managed to squeeze off a few shots before his life was ended, showing he fought all the way to the end.

NJ State Police NJ State Police loading...

Thankfully there are heroes like Trooper Gonzalez and his wife Maureen in the world. They are missed but we can be comforted by the fact that they are united, this time in a better place.

There is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.