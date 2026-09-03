⚠️ A former Ocean County fire chief and police officer now faces nine criminal charges.

➡️ The indictment involves 11 reported victims and includes accusations from his time as a police officer.

🔴 Sinnott has pleaded not guilty and says he intends to fight “every bit” of the allegations.

TRENTON — A former longtime Ocean County volunteer fire chief and local police officer faces more criminal charges, steeped in accusations that he repeatedly tricked and forced unwanted sexual contact with young co-workers.

Robert M. Sinnott, Jr., served in various roles at Silverton Volunteer Fire Company in Toms River, including chief.

He also spent at least two decades as an officer with the Island Heights Police Department, leaving the force in 2021.

In December, the 53-year-old Sinnott was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of second-degree official misconduct.

Sinnott, formerly of Toms River, is now a resident of Cape Coral, Florida.

He is pleading not guilty to all charges and intends to fight “every bit” of these allegations, defense attorney Mitchell Ansell said to New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday.

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New charges say pattern of conduct involved Sinnott’s time as officer

The charges echoed accusations in a lawsuit filed in March 2025 by several members of Silverton Volunteer Fire Company.

Investigators have since found evidence of additional criminal conduct, state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

Sinnott is now accused of similar criminal conduct during his work with Island Heights Police.

On Wednesday, a state grand jury indicted Sinnott not only on the earlier charges, but also fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, as well as official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct, both second-degree.

Sinnott now is charged with nine criminal offenses, involving a total of 11 reported victims.

Ansell said it is important to realize the accusations in this indictment were brought to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office three years ago — and no criminal charges were filed.

Former NJ volunteer fire chief is facing criminal charges (Credit: FL Lee County Sheriff Office, Google Maps) Former NJ volunteer fire chief is facing criminal charges (Credit: FL Lee County Sheriff Office, Google Maps)

Firefighters say mentor used authority to abuse members

At different times in 2022 and 2023, Sinnott was accused of creating situations where he would be alone with victims — either at the firehouse, his home in Toms River, or other locations.

He then is accused of handcuffing them under the guise of “training,” or otherwise physically restraining them, before forcing acts of sexual contact upon them, investigators have said.

In some cases, the victims said that Sinnott took photos while they were handcuffed.

Multiple firefighters have said they previously looked to Sinnott as a mentor and role model.

“This case exposes a horrific pattern of sexual abuse and institutional failure within the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company #1 and Toms River Fire District 2,” according to the complaint filed in Ocean County Superior Court last year.

Sinnott was arrested in December by the Cape Coral Police SWAT Team with assistance from New Jersey’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

He was taken to Lee County Jail and extradited to New Jersey.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport in February 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) Attorney General Jennifer Davenport in February 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen)

“The defendant held positions of trust and power within the communities he served and among his coworkers and subordinates in government. But, as alleged in the indictment, he abused that trust again and again,” Davenport said in a written release on Thursday.

“It is inexcusable for public officials to so betray the people they serve and the people they lead. The State is committed to fighting for justice for these victims,” she added.

Anyone with additional information about Sinnott’s conduct was urged to contact OPIA’s toll-free tip line at 1-844-674-2847 or directly contact Detective Brandon Mastropasqua at 609-960-3768.

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