⚠️ Woolson was sentenced to six years in prison for the 2022 crash.

➡️ Investigators said the Corvette reached 119 mph three seconds before impact.

🔴 Evan Silverstein, 52, died at the scene after his Honda was sheared in half.

MONROE (Gloucester)— A 26-year-old South Jersey man will spend several years in prison after brutally killing another driver, speeding over 100 mph in a high performance Corvette just seconds before the crash.

Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was convicted in June by a jury of second-degree death by auto in the 2022 crash that killed 52-year-old Evan Silverstein, of Marlton.

He was sentenced to six years and must serve just over five before becoming eligible for parole.



Deadly crash site in Monroe, Gloucester County (Google Maps) Deadly crash site in Monroe, Gloucester County (Google Maps)

Convicted NJ driver was in a high-performance Corvette

Woolson’s vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, is a high-performance sports car, also often dubbed a “supercar” as it can reach a top speed just above 200 mph.

Investigators said that Woolson’s car hit 119 mph just three seconds before the crash in the Williamstown area of Monroe on Dec. 14, 2022.

The brakes were not activated until about one second before impact, around 5:40 p.m. on the South Black Horse Pike.

Silverstein was driving a Honda Accord on the same road, and was making a left turn when Woolson came barreling through the westbound lanes.

Due to the extremely high-speed impact, Woolson’s Corvette sheared the Accord into two pieces — sending the front half more than 100 feet, into the parking lot of a strip mall.

Silverstein was thrown from the Honda and died at the scene.

A passenger in Woolson’s Chevy was also hurt, suffering cuts to one hand and leg.

Read More: NJ driver pleads guilty in Lakewood double manslaughter case

NJ Corvette driver gets prison for high speed deadly crash (Chevy Corvette Getty Stock) Williamstown Corvette driver convicted for high speed deadly crash - Chevy Corvette Getty Stock

Jury convicts Woolson in deadly Monroe crash

During the trial, prosecutors submitted testimony that included an eyewitness to the crash and several expert witnesses.

Woolson had faced a maximum of 10 years in prison for the second-degree charge.

In addition to the death by auto conviction, Gloucester County Superior Court Judge Russell DePersia also found Woolson guilty of reckless driving and speeding — and not guilty on a charge of assault by auto for the injuries to his passenger.

Silverstein was survived by his parents, and several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Pre-owned ZR1s made the same year retail for over $113,000, according to Edmunds.

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