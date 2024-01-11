It still feels like yesterday that we were enjoying the summertime vibes of 2023. The warmer weather, longer days, and beautiful nights.

Time seems to go so fast that in the blink of an eye, we're off to the next season. Before you know it, we're dealing with the cold months of winter.

Those are the months so many of us try to escape The Garden State just to have a break from the chillier weather. That is if we're ever able to find the time between work and school.

Fortunately, New Jersey's summer season will be here before you know it. That also means it's time to start thinking about New Jersey's county fairs.

And who doesn't love a good time at the fair? Fantastic rides, amazing food, great boardwalk-style games, incredible performances, and more.

Think about your childhood memories at the fair. What was your favorite ride? What was your favorite food to enjoy?

Or, what in general was your favorite part of the fair? Those memories from our childhoods are priceless, and they absolutely can live on as we get older.

County fairs in New Jersey are much like baseball. It's something to enjoy with friends friends and family year after year.

It's the season to enjoy all the rides, games, and food our great fairs have to offer. And for 2024, that season for New Jersey is promising to be better than ever.

Remember, it's never too early to plan. Here's a look at the complete New Jersey County Fair schedule for 2024.

2024 New Jersey Fair Canva loading...

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

*Please note that only two of New Jersey's County Fairs have yet to announce their 2024 fair dates. Please check back for updates.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant