It's hard to believe, but 2024 is in full swing throughout the Great Garden State. And as is true with every year, you're never too far away from some sort of fun or excitement in New Jersey.

Especially when the weather is warm and beautiful. Activities ramp up in the spring and go all out come summer.

But it doesn't stop there. Once we cross into September and the weather starts to cool, events continue to happen all throughout The Garden State.

And when it comes to outdoor activities, they press on for as long as possible. When you really think about it, New Jersey's outdoor events really only wind down for just a few months out of the year.

So despite New Jersey being more to the north, we don't have to wait too long during the winter months. At least, not when it comes to the big picture.

Speaking of not waiting, the wait for New Jersey's street fairs is over. The organizers of such events have put together their 2024 schedules and are ready to transform our great downtowns just for you.

Before we check out the list, it's important to note that event locations do change from year to year. Sometimes new events get added, while others end up not returning for one reason or another.

In the case of New Jersey's street fairs, it appears at the moment they won't be returning to Cranford or Millburn-Short Hills. Now, does that mean that'll remain the case? Certainly not. But it's worth noting since changes can happen from one year to the next.

With that said, here's a look at many of the street fairs happening throughout New Jersey for the 2024 season.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey events in 2024 calendar Canva loading...

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.