Prison for unlicensed driver who killed NJ mom in hit-and-run

⚫ NJ mom killed in hit and run

⚫ Driver with suspended license ran from crash

⚫ Young man entered plea in April

A 24-year-old Camden man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a hit-and-run that killed a 43-year-old mother in South Brunswick.

Giovanni Gaines-Little pleaded guilty in April to second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Kerri Lynn Shea, of East Windsor, was found unresponsive in her vehicle in winter 2023 after the nighttime crash at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32, also called Forsgate Drive.

Gaines-Little had been driving with a suspended license. He ditched his car and ran from the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Shea died from the crash injuries.

She was remembered as a Rutgers University graduate, who also earned an MBA from the University of West Virginia.

Shea worked for Merrill Lynch as a vice president in Hopewell and she also enjoyed a lifelong passion for theater and dance.

Gaines-Little was arrested in January.

At his sentencing on Monday, a Superior Court judge sitting in New Brunswick handed Gaines-Little a five-year sentence for vehicular homicide.

He was also handed a consecutive six-year term for knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, resulting in death.

Upon release, Gaines-Little would be subject to parole supervision for three years.

