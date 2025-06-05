A Hudson County man has been arrested after being accused of stealing a six-figure sum through his company.

Jose Espinoza, 40, of Weehawken, faces numerous charges of theft and bad checks following an investigation into reports of a development business swindling money through deception, according to authorities.

Between July 2023 and June 2024, Espinoza collected payments from unperformed services through his limited liability company, Move the Needle, from 10 people and a business, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Espinoza issued bad checks to five people and a business, and that the reported loss he reaped was greater than $100,000 dollars.

Espinoza and his company were well-regarded enough in the community for itto be named Hudson County Technical Schools' Business Partner of the Year in 2024.

The school said the Jersey City-based company helped "develop innovative educational programs and community initiatives that bridge the digital divide, promote diversity and inclusion, and empower the next generation of technological leaders."

"The company offers students in HCST programs, such as Graphic Technology, Interactive Media, Broadcasting and Business, opportunities to discover the technology world. Some of these opportunities involve digital signage, Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, podcasting, coding, and E-sports," the school said.

Espinoza was being held Thursday at Hudson County jail pending his first court appearance.

