This NJ rooftop bar was named one of the best in the world

Looking to have a sip with a view? You could have one of the best in the world right here in the Garden State!

This, according to Sky City Casino, who put together a list of the best rooftop bars.

How did they come to their conclusions? Here’s their methodology:

We surveyed over 1,000 respondents around the world to discover which beautiful rooftop views from bars people liked the most in order to declare the greatest one. To create the rankings, we looked for high-scoring consistency.

While the number one slot went to The Roof at EDITION in Los Angeles, there was one spot in New Jersey that made the top ten.

Coming in at number seven in the world was Nohu Rooftop Bar and Restaurant in Weehawken.

As described on their website:

Soaring above the Hudson River, our scenic rooftop bar is the perfect place to cap off an eventful afternoon in Port Imperial. Gaze out over the Manhattan skyline as you sip a craft cocktail, enjoy a meal and unwind among friends.

Sign me up.

Just imagine relaxing with some friends and a drink with this view.

You can check NoHu out for yourself, during the following hours:

DINNER
Sunday to Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 5 to 11 p.m.

ROOFTOP BRUNCH
Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nohu Rooftop Bar and Restaurant is located at 550 Avenue at Port Imperial in Weehawken, NJ.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
