Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Albert Oliveri (L), broken glass at Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson after a robbery 11/18/26 (Ocean County Jail/Brooklyn Square Pizza via TikTok) Albert Oliveri (L), broken glass at Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson after a robbery 11/18/26

🚨Jackson police say two businesses were broken into in on Nov. 18

🚨A 68-year-old Toms River man was arrested and charged in the case

🚨Investigators linked the Jackson break-ins to two businesses in Brick the following day

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Toms River man with a decades-long history of break-ins is charged in a string of burglaries targeting four Ocean County businesses, including two in Jackson and two in Brick.

Brooklyn Square Pizza and Chick Chock Grocery in Prospect Plaza on Prospect Road in Jackson were both broken into in the pre-dawn hours of November 18. Peter Grippo, the owner of the pizza shop, told New Jersey 101.5 a cash register was stolen, refrigerator doors were left open and the glass in the front door was shattered.

Jackson police announced Tuesday that Alfred J. Oliveri, 68, of Toms River, was arrested Friday. He was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of burglary tools. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Jackson police announced Tuesday that Alfred J. Oliveri, 68, of Toms River, was arrested Friday. He was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of burglary tools. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Photo by Yanping Ma on Unsplash, Wall Township police shield (Wall Twp police) Photo by Yanping Ma on Unsplash, Wall Township police shield (Wall Twp police)

🚨Police say a text message contained threats referencing a Wall resident's address

🚨Investigators traced the message to a woman who received a traffic summons from the officer

🚨The Edison woman faces three charges, including terroristic threat

WALL TOWNSHIP — A woman who received a traffic summons on Sunday is accused of taking out her frustration on the officer's family.

A 74-year-old Wall Township resident received an "alarming" text message on Sunday night that made explicit threats that mentioned resident's address, as well as the home address and well-being of a relative employed as a Wall Township police officer, according to Lt. Steven Nash.

The message came from an unknown number.

One of the texts read "Now I have to make sure something really bad happens to her." The second text read "If I can't get to her I have to go to you."

Investigators determined the text came from Anarah Dyani Black, 25, of Edison who had received the summons from the same Wall Township police officer that was threatened.

Police on Monday tracked Black to an address in Somerset where she was taken into custody.

Black is charged with terroristic threats, cyber-harassment, and witness tampering. She is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Nash did not disclose the specific relationship between the victim and the officer.

A purple streak on I-287 north on Sunday. (Listener submitted) A purple streak on I-287 north on Sunday. (Listener submitted)

❓ State officials say a tractor-trailer leaked the purple substance that streaked I-78 and I-287.

⚠️ Officials identified it as Span 40, a compound common in food and cosmetics.

🚗 There are no plans to clean the highways, and drivers with purple on their cars should wash them.

POHATCONG — State officials say they've solved the mystery of the purple stain on miles of highway: a tractor-trailer leaked a non-toxic chemical compound as it traveled from Pennsylvania through New Jersey to New York.

The purple streak was identified as sorbitan monopalmitate, according to New Jersey Department of Transportation spokesperson Steve Schapiro. Also known as Span 40, it's a chemical compound common in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

A tractor-trailer owned by XPO Logistics leaked the substance, which also appeared on highways in Orange and Rockland counties in New York, according to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spokesperson Dana Ferine. She said it was not hazardous and not a threat to the environment.

There are no plans to clean the highways; Somerset County hazmat teams tested the purple streak and found it was not a safety concern for the public or the environment, Schapiro said. He said vehicle owners who got purple on them should consider washing their vehicles.

(Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

⚖️ Nearly 5,000 New Jersey residents got free legal help or other support through state-funded immigration programs last fiscal year.

👥 About 2,400 low-income residents received deportation defense services, and about 2,400 young people got help through a program for unaccompanied minors.

💰 Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced more than $20 million to expand legal aid, more than double what New Jersey committed last fiscal year.

Nearly 5,000 New Jersey residents received free legal assistance, guidance on deportation hearings or other support from the state’s Office of New Americans between July 2025 and June 2026, according to a state report released Monday. The state says the assistance helped secure the release of some immigrants held at detention facilities in Newark and Elizabeth.

The state’s detention and deportation defense program handled roughly 1,500 legal matters for about 2,400 low-income residents. A separate program helped about 2,400 young people and filed more than 200 petitions in state court to help children who had been abused or abandoned remain in the country legally.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill's office did not say how many of those who received the taxpayer funded legal assistance were in the United State's illegally.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.