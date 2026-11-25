I wanted to take a minute to explain my take on gift cards this holiday season. It’s more complicated than it may seem.

Is A Gift Card A Good Christmas Gift?

It’s not that I’m anti-gift card. I think there are plenty of times when a gift card is perfectly appropriate, and here are some of them.

If you want to give a gift card to a coworker who you're friendly with or someone who performs a service for you, like at the nail salon, lawn care, or the barista at the coffee shop, that’s perfectly fine.

Photo by Rob Laughter on Unsplash Photo by Rob Laughter on Unsplash

My problem with a gift card comes when you’re giving that gift to someone closer to you, such as a good friend, a partner, or a family member.

When A Gift Card Is A Bad Gift

I can’t help but feel like a gift card makes it look like you didn’t put a whole lot of thought into the gift, which is the opposite of what a gift is supposed to be.

Read More: Cut Your Own NJ Christmas Tree

I know not everyone agrees with me on this, but I think the time, energy, and thought you put behind buying a gift is half the gift itself.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media

Therefore, unless it’s the last possible option, I don’t want to get a gift card to someone I’m close with.

The Exception To The Gift Card Rule

There is one exception to my gift card rule, and it’s a simple one. If the person asked for a gift card, then the person should get a gift card.

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So, in conclusion, I think the gift card is perfect to show someone you appreciate them, but loved ones should get a well-thought-out gift.

11 last minute gift ideas for those 'C-List' people in your life C-List people are not necessarily less important. Think acquaintances, or people that you deal with fairly regularly in your life that you want to show some appreciation for around the holiday season, but not your immediate or extended family.

If you still have to cram in some Christmas shopping for some of these C-Listers, below are ten gift ideas called in by NJ101.5 listeners:

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba