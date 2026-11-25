My thoughts on giving a gift card (or not) for Christmas
I wanted to take a minute to explain my take on gift cards this holiday season. It’s more complicated than it may seem.
Is A Gift Card A Good Christmas Gift?
It’s not that I’m anti-gift card. I think there are plenty of times when a gift card is perfectly appropriate, and here are some of them.
If you want to give a gift card to a coworker who you're friendly with or someone who performs a service for you, like at the nail salon, lawn care, or the barista at the coffee shop, that’s perfectly fine.
My problem with a gift card comes when you’re giving that gift to someone closer to you, such as a good friend, a partner, or a family member.
When A Gift Card Is A Bad Gift
I can’t help but feel like a gift card makes it look like you didn’t put a whole lot of thought into the gift, which is the opposite of what a gift is supposed to be.
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I know not everyone agrees with me on this, but I think the time, energy, and thought you put behind buying a gift is half the gift itself.
Therefore, unless it’s the last possible option, I don’t want to get a gift card to someone I’m close with.
The Exception To The Gift Card Rule
There is one exception to my gift card rule, and it’s a simple one. If the person asked for a gift card, then the person should get a gift card.
So, in conclusion, I think the gift card is perfect to show someone you appreciate them, but loved ones should get a well-thought-out gift.
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