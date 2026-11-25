Vintner Wonderland is back. Yes! the twinkling lights, the Christmas music, the festive vibes, and of course…the WINE.

I’m in!

Renault Winery Brings Back Its Holiday Village And Ice Rink

The holiday magic returns to Renault Winery in South Jersey, and it’s truly like stepping into a winter wonderland.

I always love going to places where you can enjoy outdoor ice-skating, especially during the holiday season, and you can do just at the holiday village at Renault Winery and Resort in Egg Harbor City!

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From the festive atmosphere to all the seasonal magic, it’s such a fun way to get into the holiday spirit.

And after some time on the 60-by-100-foot outdoor ice rink, you can warm up in a heated cabana, cozy private igloo or by an outdoor fire pit and enjoy a nice glass of wine!

You can also take the kids to see Santa, with the annual tree lighting ceremony taking place December 4th from 5 pm to 8 pm. There’s also Stories with Santa and Breakfast with Santa!

Or why not make it a winter getaway and stay overnight at their beautiful resort?! With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a weekend getaway sounds amazing!

This is something that’s definitely on my winter bucket list of places to visit here in New Jersey this holiday season.

Vintner Wonderland runs through January 18th. It’s open Friday through Sunday with extended holiday dates.

Renault Winery and Resort is located at 72 North Bremen Avenue in Egg Harbor City.

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