It’s the holiday season in New Jersey and some of our states. Great traditions should always remain.

New Jersey Holiday Traditions That Should Never Change

I just think that some of the great New Jersey holiday traditions are just that, great. There are some that I think should be part of the holiday season in the Garden State every year.

There are too many to list, but I thought it would be a good idea to put a top-five list together to share with you this holiday season.

Photo by Alsu Vershinina on Unsplash Photo by Alsu Vershinina on Unsplash

Of course, much of my list will focus on food, and that makes perfect sense in the Garden State.

Great New Jersey Holiday Traditions

The first tradition that is near and dear to my heart is that you have to eat a pie from Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck. For the record, pumpkin and apple are my two favorites.

Read More: The New Jersey Christmas Tradition To Look Forward To

Another New Jersey holiday tradition that should never be missed is the Holiday Light Show on the lake in Smithville. While you’re there, you can do some amazing Christmas shopping.

Google Maps Google Maps

I also would never want to miss seeing the beautiful Christmas tree in Cape May during the holiday season. There is no better place to get the holiday spirit.

More Great New Jersey Holiday Traditions

If you have kids, another can’t-miss is the Polar Express Train Ride in Phillipsburg. It’s adorable, and the kids will love it.

Get our free mobile app

And if you love decorations, you’ve got a head to PNC Bank art center in Homedale for their amazing Magic Of Lights display. It will make you feel like a kid all over again.

Google Maps Google Maps

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to great holiday events in the Garden State. Hope you enjoy these and all the amazing events, and happy holidays.

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce