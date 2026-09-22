There's nothing like a great neighborhood deli, and I think my favorite might be the nicest deli in New Jersey.

One Of The Nicest Delis In New Jersey

For the past 15 years, I have been frequenting a great local New Jersey deli, and I think it's one of the best I've ever been to.

My deli is a great little place on Princeton Ave. in Brick called Princeton Deli, and the people there are as amazing as their delicious sandwiches.

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I started going there because it wasn't far from the place where I dock my boat, but it quickly became one of my favorite places to be.

Princeton Deli In Brick, New Jersey

It's New Jersey, and we always start with the food. They make incredible breakfast sandwiches that everyone loves, but my favorite thing is the big, delicious subs they serve up every day.

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Everything is always fresh and amazing. I have never been disappointed by their great food. But the food is only part of the story at Princeton Deli.

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They have captured the elusive art of the relationship with their customers. My friend Sunny is always there to greet me and all the many regulars by name. The entire staff is always friendly and accommodating.

The Friendliest Deli In New Jersey Is In Brick

If you love the old-school feeling of a deli that's so friendly it makes you feel like you're in an episode of Cheers, then you have to try Princeton Deli.

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Give them a try soon. Princeton Deli is at 300 Princeton Ave. in Brick. You're going to love it.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman