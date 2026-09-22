Sometimes a message comes into the station that deserves more than a reply.

It deserves to be shared.

Longtime New Jersey 101.5 listeners Mickey and Jean Thornberry of Little Egg Harbor reached out to tell us about their friend, Christine Sylvia of Manahawkin, and a fight that has become deeply personal for her family.

Christine is raising money for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America through its Team Hope Walk in Edison on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Christine's son Stu has Huntington's disease, and according to the family, they recently received more heartbreaking news: one of Christine's grandchildren also has the disease.

Huntington's disease, or HD, is a devastating inherited neurological disorder that progressively affects movement, thinking and behavior.

There is currently no cure.

The Huntington's Disease Society of America says it impacts approximately 41,000 Americans, and this is truly a family disease.

Every child of a parent with Huntington's disease has a 50% chance of inheriting the genetic variant that causes HD.

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Christine is walking for her family

That's why Christine is walking.

The 2026 Team Hope Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Roosevelt Park, 151 Parsonage Road in Edison.

Team Hope is the Huntington's Disease Society of America's signature grassroots fundraising program, raising money to support people affected by Huntington's disease and their families.

Christine isn't someone who only asks others to help. Jean tells us that she volunteers with Starve Poverty in Barnegat, helping people struggling in her own community.

Now, her family could use some of that Jersey generosity coming back their way.

Photo by Mita 64 on Unsplash Photo by Mita 64 on Unsplash

A chance for Jersey to step up

If you're able to help, please consider making a donation to Christine's Team Hope fundraiser here.

Every contribution, large or small, helps support the effort to improve the lives of families living with Huntington's disease and the continuing search for effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

This is what community is supposed to look like.

When one Jersey family is facing something this difficult, the rest of us have an opportunity to step up.

Let's help Christine, Stu and their family know they're not fighting this alone.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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