🏧 Police say suspects targeted ATMs across North Jersey.

🔎 Detectives found additional skimming devices and card-making equipment.

💳 Skimmers can steal debit card information from unsuspecting customers.

SADDLE RIVER — Two Romanian nationals have been arrested after a months-long investigation into an ATM debit-card skimming operation targeting North Jersey, according to authorities.

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Eugene Padure and Iulian Brinzan were arrested last week, according to Saddle River Police Chief Edward Riedel. After their arrests, detectives found additional skimming devices and equipment used to create fraudulent debit cards, Riedel said.

Padure is charged with criminal use of a scanning device, possession of a scanning device with intent, and conspiracy to commit theft. Brinzan is charged with criminal use of a scanning device and theft.

Detectives received help from the U.S. Secret Service, the NYPD, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Riedel said.

Padure is being held at Bergen County Jail, while Brinzan was released pending a court appearance.

A debit card skimmer found at a 7-Eleven in Mount Ephraim (Mount Ephraim Police Department via Facebook) Card skimming device

Don't be a victim of debit card skimming devices

Card skimmers have become increasingly common throughout New Jersey. They can be placed over or inside legitimate card readers. Criminals can then use stolen information to create fraudulent cards or conduct unauthorized transactions.

Skimmers have been found on ATMs, fuel pumps and point-of-sale terminals in New Jersey and elsewhere. Customers may not notice the devices because they can be designed to look like part of the legitimate card reader.

Tips to not become a victim of a card skimmer, straight from the Saddle River police:

💳 Cover the keypad with your hand whenever entering your PIN. Hidden cameras may be used in conjunction with skimming devices.

💳 Consider using contactless or tap-to-use ATM features when available instead of inserting your card.

💳 Inspect the card reader before inserting your card. If anything appears loose, unusually bulky, damaged, or out of place, do not use the machine.

💳 Inspect the ATM keypad for overlays or attachments that appear different from the rest of the machine.

💳 Whenever possible, use ATMs located inside or directly associated with a bank, particularly in well-lit and monitored areas.

💳 Enable transaction alerts through your financial institution so you are immediately notified of withdrawals or purchases.

💳 Regularly review your bank accounts and immediately report unauthorized transactions to your financial institution and local police department.

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