Living in New Jersey, do you know your neighbors?
Maybe you wave when you're getting the mail or smile when you see each other pulling out of the driveway, but do you know their names? Would you feel comfortable knocking on their door if you needed something?
Most Americans Barely Know Their Neighbors
A recent study shows just how little we actually know our neighbors. Only about 30 percent of people say they know the people who live around them beyond that casual, "Hi, how are you?" kind of relationship.
Life is so busy between work, school, sports, activities, and everything else. Sometimes you barely have time to talk to your friends and family, never mind the people next door.
Nearly 29% of Americans say they sometimes avoid socializing with neighbors, often because they're in a hurry or preoccupied, according to a new Rocket Mortgage survey.
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Large Percentage Of Americans Won't Knock On Their Neighbor's Door
The survey also found that around 40% say knocking on a neighbor's door feels too bold, while 22% say they feel awkward making the first move.
And nearly 42% of Americans say people in their neighborhoods tend to keep to themselves.
There's definitely been a shift compared to years ago; we keep more to ourselves and don't always take the time to get to know the people right next door. And while getting to know neighbors can be great, many people are holding back.
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