🚨Man found dead after a fight outside TGI Fridays in Linden, according to police

🚨Police investigating deadly Route 1 parking lot attack

🚨Witnesses to the fight are asked to come forward

LINDEN — Polie said one person is dead following a fight outside a TGI Fridays Sunday night.

Linden Police Department Spokesman Capt. Christopher Guenther said one man was found lying on the ground in the parking lot of the eatery on Route 1 at Park Avenue around 10 p.m. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark with what appeared to be a stab wound. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the victim or the circumstances of the fight were not disclosed. There have been no arrests in the case.

Guenther asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call Linden police at 908-474-8530.

History of violence at Linden TGI Fridays

There were two incidents of violence at TGI Fridays in November 2017.

A 44-year-old Irvington man was found shot to death inside a red sedan with over a dozen bullet holes in the parking lot of the Linden location.

Devin Smith, 23, of Lawrence, was fatally shot in the head just after midnight on Nov. 13 as he sat at the bar on Route 1 in Lawrence. Police charged Noel Powell III with murder in connection with the shooting.

