How did anyone survive? Crazy head-on crash in Gloucester Township, NJ
✅ A man and woman were thrown from a motorcycle after hitting an SUV
✅ The motorcycle stopped standing upright in the front of the SUV
✅ It's the second serious motorcycle crash in NJ in the past two days
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man and woman were seriously injured after their motorcycle crashed head-on into an SUV late Monday night.
Gloucester Township police said the SUV struck the motorcycle around 11 p.m. as it turned left from Woodbury-Turnersville Road into the Elmwood Hills Healthcare Center in the Blackwood section.
The motorcycle was found upright, protruding from the SUV engine compartment.
The man and woman thrown from the motorcycle were taken to Cooper University Health Care in Camden. The occupants in the SUV were not injured and all refused treatment, according to police.
No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation. Police asked witnesses to contact them at 856-228-4500.
Fatal motorcycle crash in EHT
It is the second serious crash involving a motorcycle in the past two days.
James Geloso, 58, of Pittman, lost control of his motorcycle around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night on Black Horse Pike, drove onto the center median and hit a sign support causing the motorcycle to fall on its side, according to Egg Harbor Township police.
As a pedestrian called to report Geloso lying in a travel lane, a Cadillac XTS driven by Thomas Langford, 63, of Egg Harbor Township, hit the man and the motorcycle.
Geloso was pronounced dead at the scene.
