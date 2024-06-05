🚨 500 teens break out fights at Gloucester Township Day

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Investigators are trying to find a man accused of attacking a cop during a flash mob fight at a family-friendly event in South Jersey this past weekend.

Gloucester Township police said as many as 500 youths got together Saturday night at Gloucester Township Day and many began fighting without warning. The violence then overwhelmed the rest of the event and police officers from other towns had to come in to help.

One man is accused of trying to punch a police officer amid the havoc. According to police, officers were trying to get an "unruly" crowd across the street at the Urge Fitness to leave when the man swung at a cop several times.

He was pepper-sprayed but got away by running into the large crowd.

Police released images of the suspect on Wednesday morning. He's been dubbed "Suspect 001."

An image of "Suspect 001" released by the Gloucester Township police. An image of "Suspect 001" released by the Gloucester Township police. loading...

Police are asking for anyone who can identify the suspect to send an anonymous tip either by going to https://gtpolice.com/tips or emailing them to Police@GTPolice.com.

"This suspect is one of MANY we'll be featuring in the upcoming weeks, when submitting your ANONYMOUS TIPS please sure to add the suspect's number along with their name, address/ town, and social media information (Example: Suspect 001 is John Doe)," police said in a press release.

Another image of "Suspect 001" released by the Gloucester Township police. Another image of "Suspect 001" released by the Gloucester Township police. loading...

