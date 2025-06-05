🚨 Bedminster club gets lowest health rating in Somerset County

BEDMINSTER — The Somerset County Health Department found 18 health violations during an inspection of President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster last month, according to a published report.

The luxurious establishment on Lamington Road received a score of 32 out of 100 in the May 6 inspection.

That was the lowest score of any of the more than 100 eateries in Somerset County, Forbes reported. Only one other place got a score lower than 60.

An inspector documented nine critical violations and an equal number of non-critical violations, earning the Bedminster golf club a "C" grade.

David Schutzenhofer, the general manager of Trump National Bedminster, said the inspection report was a "politically motivated attack."

"Never before have we witnessed such visceral hostility from the health department," Schutzenhofer said to the Daily Mail. "We operate one of the most immaculate golf facilities in the country, and we take immense pride in our standards of cleanliness, safety, and hospitality."

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Aug. 15, 2024 (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) loading...

Health violations at Trump's Bedminster golf club

One of the report's most shocking findings is that the person in charge "fails to demonstrate knowledge of food safety."

That same person also did not have a manager-level certificate, nor did anyone else at the facility.

A couple of health violations had to do with the mishandling of food.

The inspector said they found a carton of milk that had been expired for three days. There was also raw meat stored above the cheese container in a refrigerator, instead of separately as required to stop cross-contamination.

READ MORE: New Jersey detective charged after fatal motorcycle chase

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on June 13, 2023 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) loading...

Other violations included several hand-wash sinks not having soap or paper towels. Another hand-wash station had a bucket placed in it.

The inspector also wrote up the Trump golf club for having a household microwave in the main kitchen. Only commercial-grade equipment is allowed in a retail kitchen.

The Health Department returned for a re-inspection on Wednesday morning, just hours after Forbes published its report.

It resulted in a higher "B" grade for the Trump National Golf Club, with only minor issues.

